Alzheimer’s Association chapter adds to team

CHARLOTTE – The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter has added Katie Ballard and Alaina Schukraft to its team.

Ballard

Ballard brings several years of working with older adults to her role as program manager. She has served as a research assistant in gerontology at UNC Charlotte and memory care director at Carillon Assisted Living of Huntersville.

Schukraft

Schukraft will oversee the Rowan-Cabarrus, Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln and Winston-Salem walks. Previously, she served as a special events associate and volunteer coordinator at the San Francisco Opera Guild and an English second language counselor at Wyoming Seminary Upper School.

“They will be integral to furthering our mission and to serving the more than 170,000 people currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and their 473,000 caregivers in North Carolina,” said Katherine Lambert, CEO of the chapter.