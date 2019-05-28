AAA Carolinas: Cheaper gas prices trending after holiday weekend

CHARLOTTE – The 1.7 million Carolinians who hit the road this past Memorial Day weekend found major savings at the pump compared to last year’s holiday.

Charlotte gas prices averaged $2.59 on May 28, $2.62 on May 21, $2.67 on April 28 and $2.76 on May 28, 2018. The state’s $2.59 average is three cents less than a week ago, 14 cents less than last month and 20 cents less than last Memorial Day.

“For most of the Carolinas, gas prices are on the decline, and that’s a trend motorists can expect to continue into early June,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “Stable crude oil prices are helping to push prices down at the pump despite tight domestic gasoline supply and high demand. An increase in demand could push prices higher, but only by a few cents.”

Today’s national average is $2.82, which is cheaper than last week by two cents, last month by six cents and last year by 16 cents. Gas price averages across the nation can be found at www.gasprices.aaa.com

