With 150+ camps, Country Day helps keep summer fresh

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte Country Day offers more than 150 unique summer camps running from June 3 to Aug. 9 and ranging the gamut of subjects, including sports, arts, drama, cooking, video game development, robotics and science.

Many of the camps are instructed by Country Day’s most esteemed faculty members and include full-day and half-day camps with morning or afternoon options.

“There is a club for middle-schoolers mostly, the Trailblazers and Adventure camps,” said Beverley Johnson, director of coordinate programs. “They just experience Charlotte in different ways. Those are two of the really great ones.”

The Camp Summer Fest is another popular option, but Johnson said the school has added to some areas and improved others to make the offerings suited for any taste.

“We have a lot more web programs, and we’re very excited about that. In the past, we’ve offered just a few, but this summer, we have offerings every single week during the six weeks of the summertime,” she said. “We are also offering more sports programs. We’ve always had the basic ones with football, basketball, baseball or whatever they were interested in, but now we’ve added a few more of those and we’ve also added a combination camp with football and baseball together for those interested in two separate sports.”

Prices and times depend on which option is chosen, but there is a taste of everything sprinkled into the school’s extensive list of offerings.

Here are a few that caught my eye:

• Camp Summer Fest – The flagship camp that combines art, slime, crafts, science and so much more. In addition, there is a day for water fun, safari adventure, carnival days and even the crazy popular Wacky Wednesday.

• Princesses and Superheroes – Save the world from evil-doers in this high-energy and interactive camp. Training combines cooperative games, team-building activities, literature, educational enrichment activities and craft projects.

• Science Boot Camp – Designed for incoming ninth- and 10th-graders to get a leg up on upper school science, activities are focused on practical lab skills, the scientific method, how to analyze results and how to write lab reports. All materials are provided.

• Middle School Sports Camp – This provides campers with the opportunity to participate in numerous sports, including basketball, flag football, baseball, soccer and track in a positive and fun environment.

• Camp Buccaneer – If fishing, sports, arts and crafts, a talent show and a trip to the water park sound fun, this is probably for you. Campers will also have theme days and special events that will make long-lasting summer memories while improving self-esteem, self-confidence and resilience.

• Camp Trailblazer – Hiking, biking, rafting and kayaking are camp traditions, but other outdoor adventures, such as ropes courses, rock climbing, and zip-lining will be explored. The camp require moderate exertion and a sufficient level of physical fitness.

• Thinking Feet: Website design – Campers build games, animations and applications using MIT’s Scratch platform and see creations come to life immediately in front of their eyes. Challenges are abound to keep both beginner and advanced programmers engaged and learning.

Johnson said no matter which option is right for a particular family, all of the camps have a common theme.

“We are looking for kids to enjoy the summer and learn a lot in what they participate in, make friends and remember the great experiences they have when they attend our programs,” she said.