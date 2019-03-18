Winston seeks second term on city council

CHARLOTTE – City Councilman Braxton Winston announced he is running for re-election.

Winston will campaign for a second term in an at-large seat. He was the second highest votegetter among at-large candidates in 2017, behind Julie Eiselt, with 70,030 votes. James Mitchell and Dimple Ajmera also won seats.

“Our mission remains the same – to work for a more equitable, accessible and interconnected Charlotte,” Winston said in a commercial announcing his intentions released March 14.

In the commercial, he cited a desire to empower citizens to take seats at the table and continue working on big ideas, such as growing the city sustainably and building more equitable neighborhoods.

Visit www.votebraxton.com for details.