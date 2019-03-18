WBTV adding local programming

CHARLOTTE – WBTV is launching a new hour of local programming at 3 p.m. starting Sept. 9.

The time slot currently features the daytime talk show hosted by Steve Harvey, which is finishing up its seventh and final season under a distribution deal with NBCUniversal. Instead of pursuing a new syndicated deal, WBTV is investing locally.

Once the new show launches, WBTV will be producing 52 hours of unique local broadcast television per week.

Teams at the station are working on content development, branding and technical logistics for the new program.

WBTV anchor Kristen Miranda, who hosts the 9 a.m. local lifestyle talk show “Morning Break,” will host the new show alongside a co-host. The show will incorporate elements of “Morning Break” and the station’s digital lifestyle brand, “Queen City Weekend.”

WBTV has a track record of launching local programming to replace syndication.

Most recently, “On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll” replaced “Access Hollywood” weeknights at 7:30 p.m. Boll’s show follows “WBTV News Primetime,” a 7 p.m. newscast led by anchor Maureen O’Boyle since 2006.