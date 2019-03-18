Volunteers clean up McAlpine Creek Park

CHARLOTTE – More than 25 volunteers from the International WeLoveU Foundation cleaned the McAlpine Creek Park in partnership with Mecklenburg County’s Parks and Recreation Department. They collected 30 bags of trash.

The service activity is part of WeLoveU’s Clean WORLD Movement, an effort to raise awareness of the importance of environmental protection in the face of climate change.

“WeLoveU’s Chairwoman Zahng Gil-jah has led people around the world to become active volunteers to take action and do whatever we can to protect our environment, as we continually see the effects of climate change become more serious,” said Rebecca Parker, spokeswoman of the International WeLoveU Foundation on the East Coast. “By educating and encouraging a community of volunteers, we believe the efforts put into our environment today will benefit those who will come in the future.”

Through the Clean WORLD (Water, Oxygen, Region, Life and Descendants) Movement, WeLoveU focuses on five facets to protect and improve the environment. WeLoveU conducts cleanups around streams and rivers, plants trees and cleans up forests, cleans up public areas, installs water pumps, and provides environmental education to students.

Visit www.weloveuusa.org for details.