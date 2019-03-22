Top youth touts Boys & Girls Clubs

Tonea Welch stands with Salvation Army leaders Larry Broome (left) and Marty Clary (right). Photo courtesy of Salvation Army

CHARLOTTE – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte named Tonea Welch its 2018-19 Youth of the Year at a March 5 breakfast event kicking off its annual “Great Futures” campaign.

Tonea, a senior at Myers Park High, has been a member of the Marsh Road Boys & Girls Club since the first grade.

“When I am in the hallway next to the computer lab at my club, I always take a glance at my handprint posted on the wall,” she said. “It brings back so many memories. I can remember racing from the bus to the front doors of the club every day.”

It was during the club’s Power Hour, a daily time where students complete homework assignments, when Tonea discovered she had trouble focusing. By third grade, she was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Adults at the club worked with Tonea, helping her to continue to grow in spite of her challenges.

“Tonea is a great example of how the Boys & Girls Clubs change lives,” said Marty Clary, executive director of the clubs. “Through her involvement at the club for so many years, she’s been able to overcome challenges and gain confidence. She’s developed a vision of her future, and we have no doubt she will achieve it.”

Now, Tonea mentors younger kids in the club. In between school work and a part-time job, Tonea volunteers for nonprofits like Dream Savers, and serves at senior centers such as Sharon Towers and Queen City Assisted Living.

Tonea dreams of starting a child development center to help kids like her. She plans to go to college to study child development psychology and mental health.

“I can certainly say with everything in me that I am who I am today because of the investment that my Boys & Girls Club made in me,” she said.

Want to learn more?

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte have served at-risk youth for more than 80 years. They provide a safe, positive and fun place to spend time when kids are out of school. Visit www.bgcchar lotte.org for details.