The Sandbox supports kids through Cereal With CC

Attendees enjoy breakfast at the Cereal with CC event. Photos courtesy of The Sandbox



CHARLOTTE – The Sandbox, a nonprofit supporting the families of children diagnosed with life-altering illnesses, is holding its second annual Cereal With CC Breakfast and Workshop on March 15 at Carmel Country Club.

“Our vision for this event, in the beginning, was to create a legacy event for The Casey Family, whose 5-year-old daughter, CC, has MLD, a terminal diagnosis,” Executive Director Mara Campolungo said. “This year, it’s been bigger and better, and we are looking forward to the best Cereal With CC yet. Our reward is garnering the support of our community and in turn, being able to support hundreds of other families in our community whose child is walking out a diagnosis.”

Charlotte, Concord and Waxhaw have proclaimed March 15 as Caroline AKA CC Casey Day. Duke Energy is lighting its uptown Charlotte building purple that evening in honor of CC’s favorite color.

Several fun activities will be available leading up to the event. Visit www.GotSandbox.org/CerealWithCC for details.

The Sandbox is hosting a second 2019 Cereal With CC in October at the Embassy Suites in Concord.