Tech startups earn crowdfunding grants

DURHAM – NC IDEA has awarded grants to five startups seeking investment through crowdfunding.

The foundation partnered with Localstake NC in December to test the appetite for investment crowdfunding in North Carolina by offering these small grants.

“Our experiment to offer these grants did reveal there is still a great deal of education needed concerning this viable investment option; but we were very pleased with the strength of applicants we did see,” said Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA.

Two Charlotte firms were among the winners.

Freeman Capital offers key services needed to build and retain wealth through its platform offering automated financial planning, investment management and financial education.



Vanmile provides a technology platform for on-demand, local moving and delivery services. Through the Vanmile phone app, consumers are able to book a truck with a driver instantly.