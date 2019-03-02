StretchLab hopes to grow with city

CHARLOTTE – StretchLab has signed a lease for 1,319 square feet in the Strawberry Hill development at Sardis and Providence Roads.

The boutique health and wellness franchise offers one-on-one assisted stretching services in a fun and communal environment.

“Our goal is to bring the benefits of assisted stretching to everyone and everybody, regardless of activity level, age or fitness goals,” Stacey Hitzemann said. “This is a new form of selfcare, and we couldn’t be more excited to be opening up in Strawberry Hill.”

Email southpark@stretchlab.com or call 704-585-8941 for details.

Lindsay Stafford with JLL represented the tenant. Robbie Adams with MPV represented the landlord.