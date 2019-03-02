Strawberry Hill getting health, wellness tenants

Marsh Properties is the owner/developer of Strawberry Hill. MPV Properties manages the center, Robbie (Branstrom) Adams is in charge of leasing, and Steve Vermillion serves as the development consultant.

CHARLOTTE – Club Pilates and StretchLab have signed leases at Strawberry Hill, according to MVP Properties

These tenants will join several others, including recently opened anchor-tenant, The Fresh Market:

Once development at Strawberry Hill is complete, along with The Fresh Market, the center will include 17,000 square feet of new shop space at the corner of Providence and Sardis roads.

The completed center will also welcome new tenants that include Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, Nékter, Superica, Hollywood Feed Holistic Pet Food & Supplies and MOD Pizza, Alexander Scott, Spavia, Mezeh and Deka Lash.

