Steve Smith to speak at mental health fundraiser

Steve Smith Sr. and Dick’s Sporting Goods provided 10 youth involved in LifeHoops with $200 for shopping sprees. SCW file photo

CHARLOTTE – Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith will share his experience of living with depression at a fundraiser hosted by Mental Health America of Central Carolinas.

The fifth annual Wake Up for Wellness breakfast takes place May 21 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The event raises money to promote mental wellness locally.

“The theme of this year’s Wake Up for Wellness breakfast is ‘Be Bold’ and sometimes being vulnerable and open about mental health can be the boldest thing one can do,” Executive Director Kathy Rogers said. “Having someone of Steve Smith’s stature opening up about his own mental health provides an example for so many who are hiding in the shadows.”

Smith, a three-time All Pro, played for the Panthers for 13 seasons and is now an NFL analyst.

He has recently become a voice for those battling depression and other mental health issues. As someone who has lived with depression, Smith has become an advocate for talking about mental health, seeking help and eliminating stigma.

He wrote about his battle with depression for NFL.com.

“It’s crucial for everyone to know that acknowledging personal struggles isn’t a sign of weakness, but one of strength,” he wrote. “Too often taboo, depression is shut behind closed doors – especially in a tough-guy sport like football.”

Mental Health America of Central Carolinas promotes mental wellness through advocacy, prevention and education in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties.

Want to learn more?

Contact development director Andrea Towner at 704-365-3454 ext. 223 or atowner@mhacentralcarolinas.org if interested in attending MHA’s Wake Up for Wellness breakfast. Learn more about MHA’s free mental health education and programming at www.mhacentralcarolinas.org.