SouthLake Title promotes Hill to president

CHARLOTTE – Tracy Faulkner Hill has been promoted to president of SouthLake Title, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilkinson ERA Real Estate.

Hill will be tasked with continuing to increase business opportunities and strengthening relationships with industry partners. She joined the company last year.

“Tracy has been influential in the growth of SouthLake Title and has played a key role in Wilkinson ERA Real Estate’s culture of education, agent support and development,” said Eb Moore, president and CEO of Wilkinson ERA Real Estate.

Living in Charlotte since 1985, Hill has worked in the real estate industry for more than 16 years.

“I am excited to lead a company that approaches each transaction intelligently and with the utmost integrity,” she said.