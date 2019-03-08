Ridenhour seeks congressional seat

CHARLOTTE – South Charlotte conservative Matthew Ridenhour plans to run for the open 9th District seat in Congress.

The State Board of Elections has called for a new election for the seat, scheduling the primary election for May 14 and the general election for Sept. 10. Candidates are required to file their paperwork with the state between March 11 and 15.

Dan McCready will likely be the Democratic nominee, but the Republican portion of the ballot is wide open since Mark Harris opted to focus on his health. Harris endorsed Union County Commissioner Stony Rushing.

Ridenhour vs. McCready would be an intriguing matchup, considering both are young fathers with military experience.

“In the Marines, we learn about selfless sacrifice, honesty and overcoming complex problems with perseverance to win,” Ridenhour said. “Yet, right now, America has many complex challenges that are being pushed to the backburner.”

Ridenhour said he’ll continue to fight for American liberties and freedoms in Congress.

“With the Democrat Party’s takeover of the U.S. House, the voices of socialists are growing louder and louder,” he said. “They want to put America’s small-businesses out of business with unfathomably high tax rates. They want to ban air travel, farming and bankrupt our country.”

The Charlotte native lives in the Huntingtowne Farms neighborhood with his wife, Abby, and their two children.

He represented the south Charlotte area for three terms on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners from 2012 to 2018.

Online: www.VoteRidenhour.com