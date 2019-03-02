Reboot Fitness Center offers affordable path to new you

CHARLOTTE – Loryn Wurst, formerly of Hero Fitness Charlotte, has launched a new venture, Reboot Fitness Center.

The company hopes to help 500 locals restart their health and fitness journeys this year through six-week programs. They’ve already helped 55 people with its first six-week program.

The next program starts March 4 and costs $25. It includes three classes a week, online workouts, a nutrition plan, chances to win prizes and weekly workshops hosted by local experts that include yoga and goal-setting.

Classes are held at 9 a.m., 4:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays; noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; and 9, 10 and 11 a.m. Saturdays, at 9506 Monroe Road. More classes may open based on demand.

Register by calling 980-200-6863 or emailing hello.rebootfitness@gmail.com.

Find out more about the program and Reboot Fitness on its Facebook page or https://meetme.so/reboot1.