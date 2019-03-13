Pridemore Properties supports Ronald McDonald House

CHARLOTTE – Pridemore Properties founder Scott Pridemore recently donated $5,000 to the Charlotte Pediatric Society for Ronald McDonald House.

Ronald McDonald House offers an affordable “home away from home” for families whose children receive treatment at local hospitals.

“Ronald McDonald House makes it easy on families during a traumatic event of a child’s illness,” Scott said.

This particular donation by Pridemore Properties was a “double or nothing” sponsorship of the Charlotte Pediatric Society’s Casino Night fundraiser at Carmel Country Club on March 9. The society is a professional association of local physicians who care for children for the purposes of education, public service and fellowship.

Pridemore Properties supports other charities, including Claire’s Army ,which works with families whose children are hospitalized.