Novant Health: Slow down, live in the moment

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has launched a campaign encouraging people to slow down and be more present to experience life’s everyday moments.

The campaign, “Live in the Moment,” aims to raise awareness about the alarming effects of everyday stress on the body due to factors like work, busy schedules, co-dependence on technology and not enough focus on self-care.

“While ingrained in nearly every aspect of our lives today, it has become clear that overreliance on technology and the resulting social isolation it can cause can have devastating effects on health,” said Dr. Darlene Ifill-Taylor, Novant Health Psychiatric Associates. “At Novant Health, we have emphasized resilience programs for our team members for several years and have seen firsthand the benefits and fulfillment that mindfulness and being more present can have on an individual’s physical and mental well-being.”

The campaign will include a variety of initiatives, events and educational resources for the community.

Novant Health kicked off the campaign March 1 to coincide with the National Day of Unplugging. Some staff members shared photos on social media with the caption “I unplug to … ” using the hashtag #NHLiveInTheMoment.