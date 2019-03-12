Novant Health hires VP of behavioral health services

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health has named Paula Bird vice president of behavioral health services.

Bird will be responsible for nursing care provided in Novant Health’s five inpatient psychiatric units, as well as integration efforts for behavioral health within all Novant Health facilities, standardizing behavioral health across the system.

“She brings more than 30 years of experience as a psychiatric and mental health nurse, leader and teacher to Novant Health,” said Denise Mihal, an executive vice president at Novant Health.

Bird comes to Novant Health from WakeMed in Raleigh, where she served as system director of behavioral health services. She is board-certified as an advanced executive nurse and a psychiatric-mental health registered nurse by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.