North American branch of Italian helmet manufacturer expands

CHARLOTTE – KASK America has moved its headquarters to the Hovis Radiator Building in Historic South End.



The move comes following the growth of the brand in North America. The new offices and showroom represent another step forward in the expansion the Italian brand has planned.



“The energetic vibe of the Historic South End and the Golden District coincides with the spirit of KASK,” said Diego Zambon, executive vice president of KASK America. “We strive to provide our employees not only an inspiring atmosphere in which to work, but a place they can enjoy outside of business hours, as well.”

The Hovis Radiator Building, which has a 9,000-square-foot footprint, will house the brand’s sales and training activities.



Visit www.kask.com for details.