Nominations sought for Police Community Relations Awards

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee is accepting nominations through April 1 for the 40th annual Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Community Relations Awards.

The awards recognize officers and work teams from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for building positive, problem-solving relationships with individual citizens and neighborhood groups.

The awards ceremony, scheduled for May 17, is an annual feature of National Police Week.

To nominate an officer or team, send a written submission to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee, Belmont Regional Center, 700 Parkwood Ave. Nominations may also be submitted at www.charlottenc.gov/crc/policeawards.