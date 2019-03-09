New driver license examiners to help improve DMV service

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is adding 15 driver license examiner graduates to 10 offices next week.

The new employees graduated March 8 from the DMV’s Basic Examiner Training School and will start work March 11.

DMV is working to improve customer service with more examiners, express lines, dedicated road test teams and the use of customer service representatives to help people in line ensure they have the appropriate documents.



Examiners graduated after four weeks of classroom study at the Examiner Training Facility in Huntersville.



“Working at DMV is a great honor and a great responsibility,” DMV Regional Chief Examiner Terry Fuller said. “Great results do not come without great challenges, and this new team is ready to face those challenges to serve the people of North Carolina.”



New examiners at Charlotte duty stations are as follows: Felicia Arrington, Jessica Gaston, south Charlotte; Tameka Brumfield, Jessica Young, west Charlotte; and Maria Dos Santos, east Charlotte.