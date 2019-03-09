NCDOT suspends lane closures for ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE – The N.C. Department of Transportation will help keep traffic moving during the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament by suspending lane closures on several projects from March 12 to 16.

Contract crews working on a project to improve 22 bridges along I-277 will suspend work starting Monday morning through Sunday night.

Lane closures on I-77 will be suspended between the Brookshire Freeway and I-85 from Tuesday morning until Sunday night.

An exception is a pavement rehabilitation project on I-85 west of uptown, between N.C. 16 and Moores Chapel Road. The contractor may install lane closures only on I-85 North, no earlier than at 10 p.m.