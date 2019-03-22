NASCAR Tech offers hands-on training for aspiring technicians

MOORESVILLE – Universal Technical Institute’s Mooresville campus, NASCAR Technical Institute, is now accepting applications for Ignite – a free summer program for high school juniors interested in exploring high-tech, high-demand careers as auto, diesel and motorcycle technicians.

Participating students receive intensive, hands-on training and the opportunity to earn credits toward a UTI program. Ignite will be offered at every UTI campus nationwide and locally at NASCAR Tech from June 10 to 28.

“We’re seeing strong continuing demand across the transportation industry for qualified, well-trained automotive and diesel technicians. These are highly technical and rewarding jobs with great earning potential, upward mobility and stability – and employers can’t fill them fast enough,” said Jennifer Bergeron, campus president at NASCAR Technical Institute. “Our Ignite program is a free, fun way for young people to learn about the opportunities that exist in the transportation industry and skilled trades. We look forward to offering this unique and important training at our campus again this summer.”

Ignite participants learn automotive basics as they complete a three-week, no-cost course – an introductory sample of the programs completed by full-time UTI students. The Ignite curriculum emphasizes a career-focused education that prepares students for the high-tech ever-evolving transportation industry of the future. Students explore career opportunities in the transportation field, receive hands-on training on today’s latest technologies and learn from UTI graduates and local employers about the high need and earning potential for trained technicians.

UTI launched Ignite nationwide in the summer of 2018, following a successful pilot program at campuses in Avondale (Phoenix), Ariz.; Houston, Texas; and Orlando, Fla., the previous year.

Each of the programs was at or near capacity, and a large percentage of participants said they planned to return to UTI as a full-time student after high school. Summer Ignite students are eligible to receive credit toward future UTI courses and can complete a UTI program and begin a career in the transportation sector in less time.

Industry demand for trained automotive and diesel technicians continues to accelerate.

The U.S. Department of Labor projects that, by 2026, there will be more than 1.2 million job openings in the automotive, diesel and collision repair industries. To help reach that total, the transportation industry will need to fill more than 120,000 technician job openings annually, on average.

Want to go?

The Ignite program is now accepting applications across UTI’s campuses. For more information or to enroll, visit www.uti.edu/ignite.