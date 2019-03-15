Mom creates monthly subscription box for teen girls

WAXHAW – Growing up, girls are taught to look up to strong women like Amelia Earhart, Susan B. Anthony, Helen Keller, Maya Angelou and Eleanor Roosevelt, but do they actually believe they can make a similar impact? Do they see the same qualities in themselves? Deana Hicks thinks they do; they just need a little reminder.

“Anybody can be that one girl that’s inspired and does amazing things,” Hicks said. “One girl that’s inspired can change the world.”

That’s why the Waxhaw mom created One Girl Inspired, a monthly subscription box that offers more than just beauty items. The service aims to empower and motivate teen girls.

“I wanted whatever our teens are getting to be less about outward beauty,” Hicks said. “Not to say our boxes won’t feature beauty products, but it’s more about beauty inside and out.”

Each box will feature four to six curated items based on a monthly theme and will provide positive messaging and inspiration for teen girls such as journals, personal development books, tech gadgets, cool school supplies, jewelry and beauty products. Hicks isn’t releasing the themes just yet, but hinted they will touch on topics like handling anxiety, goal setting, finding happiness and being yourself – something many girls find difficult to do in today’s world.

It is no secret social media can be damaging to young girls. Frequent use has been scientifically linked with negative body image feedback and causing depression.

Every day, Hicks said, girls are consciously and subconsciously comparing themselves to people they see online and what society markets as “beautiful.” It can be hard to distinguish between what’s real and fake when so many users edit and filter their photos before posting them. Even worse, they’re measuring their worth by their number of followers and likes, and getting bullied in the comments on their pictures and pages.

“What they’re hearing every day online is not necessarily positive. There’s so much negativity out there, like cyberbullying and messages of beauty and what that means. They’re not exposed to all the positive all the time and this is just my little way of giving something back to them that they can hold onto,” Hicks said. “I want to give them the messaging and resources to believe in themselves, aspire to dream big, be the best version of themselves and make their own mark on the world.”

Hicks got the idea for One Girl Inspired from her 12-year-old daughter, Peyton.

Last summer, she redecorated Peyton’s room while she was away at camp. Peyton wanted a fun, creative space with tons of inspirational quotes. The process got Hicks thinking about a possible new business venture, but it wasn’t until January of this year that she really went for it.

At first, she thought of creating a self-care monthly subscription box for moms, but she quickly realized the market was already saturated with similar ideas. Then, it hit her.

“I thought, ‘Wait a minute. My inspiration for this is my daughter,’” she said.

Hicks is using her 20-plus years of experience in the marketing world to build her business. She’s already set up the brand and is working on finding the right products to put in the boxes. Once she picks the items, they’ll be shipped to her house and she will assemble the boxes herself, with the help of her daughter.

If One Girl Inspired grows rapidly, Hicks said she will probably outsource production, but for now, she wants Peyton to be involved as much as possible.

“I want her to see the entrepreneurial spirit of it all and if she has an idea or dream to go for it,” she said. “I want her to see that it’s hard work. Boxes don’t just show up on your doorstep with cool stuff inside.”

The One Girl Inspired website goes live on March 18 and customers will be able to pre-order the first box to be shipped at the beginning of May. The first 100 people to pre-order will receive a special “founding member” box with extra goodies inside.

A month-to-month subscription is $34.95 plus $7 for shipping. A pre-paid three-month supply is $99.85 ($5 savings), and six months is $199.70 ($10 savings). Those who pay for a one-year subscription will get one of their boxes free.

Want to join?

Pre-order your One Girl Inspired box by visiting www.onegirlinspired.com.