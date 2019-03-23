Madison Corners lands self-serve tasting room

The Auto Pour (T.A.P.) will feature 64 wines on tap, as well as beer, cider and kombucha. Photo courtesy of New Forum Partners

CHARLOTTE – The Auto Pour (T.A.P.), an automated and self-serve tasting room, has signed a lease in Madison Corners.

The flagship location will consist of a 2,906-square-foot retail space at 5033 South Blvd., Suite O.

Beginning this summer, the self-serve tasting room will offer new and innovative technology with taps that provide mere ounces for a tasting, half glass and full glass, all with the swipe of a customer’s stored value card. Guests can choose from a variety of wine, beer and hard cider.

“We are thrilled to now be part of the Madison Park community and showcase our passion for wine and the Napa Technology WineStation, which is brand new to Charlotte,” said Megan Benny, co-owner and general manager of The Auto Pour (T.A.P.) “This area has a close-knit feel.”

Customers can explore 64 wines on tap from global, national and local wineries. A combination of 18 beer, hard cider and kombucha will be available on tap. Staff will be on hand to answer questions on selection while small plates will be served from the kitchen.

The casual atmosphere will include comfortable seating, community tables, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, live music and events throughout the year.

“We love that our customers will have the independence to try what they want, when they want,” Benny said. “We’ll also have a bottle shop & retail section to conveniently grab-n-go.”

Photo courtesy of New Forum Partners

New Forum Partners recently acquired Madison Corners, a 34,710-square-foot retail strip center and a 6,600-square-foot outparcel. It has received over $1 million in capital improvements. The renovation includes a re-designed exterior, landscaping, parking lot improvements, new roof, painting, wood features and signage.