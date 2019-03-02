League of Women Voters to discuss Equal Rights Amendment

CHARLOTTE – The League of Women Voters Charlotte Mecklenburg welcomes Sherry MacQueen to the Charlotte League’s Speakers’ Series on March 19.

MacQueen co-chairs the League of Women Voters North Carolina’s Equal Rights Amendment Action Team.

She’ll share updates and insights about the state’s ERA efforts and advise those interested on how to get involved.

The public is welcome to attend the free event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 19 at the league’s office in the Midwood International and Cultural Center (room 210), 1817 Central Ave.

Visit www.goleaguego.org/Lunch.html to RSVP.