Laugh for the Cure nets more than $210K

Pink Tie Guy Martin Flores with his family. Photo courtesy of Daniel Coston and Jacquaya Reel

CHARLOTTE – Susan G. Komen Charlotte raised more than $210,000 at Laugh for the Cure, an event that celebrates breast cancer survivors and raises money for community health programs and research.



Organizers said this year’s event was the most successful in its 18-year history. More than 700 people attended Laugh for the Cure on Feb. 28 at McGlohon Theater.



WBTV’s Molly Grantham hosted the event, which included a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, and a comedy show featuring comedic trio Country Cool.



Seventy-five percent of net proceeds will be invested in community health programs in Komen Charlotte’s 13-county service area. These programs include education, breast health screenings, diagnostics, treatment support and survivorship. The remaining 25 percent of net proceeds will fund research to prevent and cure breast cancer.



Komen Charlotte honored the annual class of “Pink Tie Guys,” a group of community leaders, for their commitment to the organization and breast cancer advocacy. 2019 Pink Tie Guys include:

• Dr. Navin Bhojwani, obstetrician gynecologist, Novant Health.

• Mark Edwards, partner, transaction services, Grant Thornton.

• Martin Flores, construction director, Bojangles.

• Brian Leary, president, commercial and mixed-use business, Crescent Communities.

• William Miller, attorney.

• Joe Paradise, office managing partner, KPMG.

• Dr. Shawn Quillin, diagnostic radiologist, Mecklenburg Radiology Associates.

• Brent Uhl, chief operating officer, CPI Security.



Uhl was named “Mr. PTG” for being the group’s top fundraiser with a total of $22,100 raised. The Pink Tie Guys collectively raised more than $75,000 in support of Komen Charlotte’s mission.



More than $1.5 million has been raised over the event’s 18 years.





