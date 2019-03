CHARLOTTE – Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving campaign will culminate March 27, when 39 local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Isabella Santos Foundation.

The campaign kicked off in March with proceeds from all cookie sales at the participating restaurants during the month going to the foundation.

Visit https://isabellasantosfoundation.org/jersey-mikes-mog/ for participating locations.