Jack Rogers shoe boutique opening at SouthPark

CHARLOTTE – Jack Rogers is set to open an 800-square-foot store near Sur La Table this month at SouthPark Mall.

This marks the brand’s third dedicated brick-and-mortar storefront.

Jack Rogers specializes in sandals, flats, sneakers, boots and booties, as well as kids’ shoes and accessories. The “Classic Jack,” a flat sandal that features whipstitched leather trim and a Rondelle design, is inspired by a shoe that Jackie Kennedy brought back from Capri in the 1960s.

The SouthPark boutique will also offer monograms and custom designs.

“Opening just in time for spring, the store offers shoes and accessories characterized by unmistakable ease and effortless style, sure to complement any wardrobe,” said Holly Roberson, the mall’s director of marketing and business development.



