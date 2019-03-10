Inside March 8, 2019 Edition

CATS considers light rail to Ballantyne

CATS planner Jason Lawrence briefly talked about rapid transit during a town hall meeting organized by City Councilman Ed Driggs on March 2 at The Ballantyne. (link)

Sonya Curry credits God for kids’ success

The mother of NBA players Stephen and Seth Curry stopped by CIAA Fan Fest to talk about motherhood. She prays none of her children end up on “Basketball Wives.” (link)

Muggsy Bogues talks about his basketball career

Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues will hold youth basketball camps in Matthews this summer. Check out this Q&A with sports editor Andrew Stark. (link)

Need camp ideas? Country Day has more than 150

“We are looking for kids to enjoy the summer and learn a lot in what they participate in, make friends and remember the great experiences they have when they attend our programs,” says Beverley Johnson. (link)



Headlines for March 8

NEWS: Tax assessor continues outreach after county-wide revaluation (link)

NEWS: Ridenhour seeks congressional seat (link)

NEWS: Arboretum Chick-fil-A reopens (link)

NEWS: News Briefs for March 8 (link)

CAMPS: 5 to Try: Town of Matthews (link)

SPORTS: Ardrey Kell boys basketball team comes together after tough week (link)

SPORTS: West all-stars love chance for one last game (link)

SPORTS: Jarrett’s buzzer-beater lifts Knights past champs (link)