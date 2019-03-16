Inside March 15, 2019 Edition

Charlotte Mayor Vi Liles. SCW file photo

South Charlotte’s 40 most powerful women

Here’s a look at community leaders in positions of influence in honor of Women’s History Month. They span business, education, government and nonprofits. (link)

Mom creates subscription boxes for teens

One Girl Inspired will deliver four to six curated items designed to empower girls. Don’t expect a bunch of beauty products. “It’s more about beauty inside and out,” Deana Hicks said. (link)



Seven ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

This weekend’s festivities include a parade, festivals, bar crawls and the water in the U.S. National Whitewater Center turning green! (link)



College basketball icon discusses March Madness

Sports editor Andrew Stark interviews Christian Laettner about today’s NBA game, his ESPN documentary and Duke’s rivalry with North Carolina (link)



Headlines for March 15

NEWS: School board is happy with Cotswold pairing (link)

NEWS: CBD store focuses on holistic properties (link)

NEWS: Doctor expresses concerns about CBD (link)

NEWS: Congressional candidates campaign at GOP Convention (link)

NEWS: Steve Smith to speak at mental health fundraiser (link)

NEWS: News Briefs for March 15 (link)

SPORTS: Decorated Myers Park swimmer reflects on prep career (link)

SPORTS: Providence Day alum earns SEC POY honors (link)

A&E: ‘Captain Marvel’ flying to Regal Stonecrest in 4DX (link)

A&E: Divorce expert releases book for married couples ( link)

A&E: Finalists announced in WFAE’s Queen City PodQuest (link)

A&E: Arts Briefs for March 15 (link)