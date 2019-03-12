Immigrant Community Committee meets in districts

CHARLOTTE – The recently formed Immigrant Community Committee will host a series of meetings in each district to have dialogue focusing on the accessibility of municipal services and activities, and assuage fears toward city government.

The District 7 (Ballantyne area) meeting takes place 9 to 11 a.m. March 16 at Morrison YMCA, 9405 Bryant Farms Road.



The District 6 (SouthPark area) meeting takes place 6 to 8 p.m. March 26 at Harris YMCA, 5900 Quail Hollow Road.

Committee resources and agendas will be made available at www.charlottenc.gov.