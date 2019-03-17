I-277 bridge work continues next week

CHARLOTTE – Starting at 6 p.m. March 17, contract crews will continue a $16.3 million project to improve 22 bridges along I-277, working next over I-77 in west Charlotte.

The work for the N.C. Department of Transportation involves full depth concrete pavement repairs to the inside lanes on the Inner Loop, which could take up to 10 days to complete. While these repairs are underway, a detour will be in place to access Wilkinson Boulevard from I-277.

Drivers can continue to I-77 (Exit 1B), then take Exit 9C to U.S. 74/Wilkinson Boulevard.