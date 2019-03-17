HUB International acquires motorsports book of business

CHARLOTTE – HUB International has acquired a motorsports book of business and in connection with the transaction, hired sports and entertainment specialist Darren Hickey.

Based in Indianapolis, Hickey will join HUB Carolinas and work closely with its team in the Charlotte office. His expertise in motorsports insurance will strengthen HUB’s sports and entertainment specialty practice.

“This acquisition is a natural fit for our Charlotte office by adding more industry clients and Darren Hickey, an experienced, respected motor sports advisor,” CEO Tommy Suggs said. “We are excited and plan to add more resources to grow this book of business of a key industry in the Carolinas.”