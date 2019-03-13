Groups hold joint concert at First UMC

CHARLOTTE – One Voice Chorus and Charlotte Pride Band will hold a joint concert, “Love: Nothing Stronger.”

This is the first collaboration between the groups, which believe such partnerships lead to deeper and more powerful connections within the larger community. Both groups are proud to include LGBTI members and straight allies.

Each group will perform several selections. In addition, the program will also feature both groups performing together.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 13 at First United Methodist Church, 501 N. Tryon St.

Tickets cost $15 at the door or at https://onevoicechorus.com/events/.