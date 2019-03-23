‘Glow-getter’ will be at Ballantyne Ulta today

CHARLOTTE – Urban Skin Rx will celebrate its retail expansion into Ulta Beauty nationwide with a “Glow-Getter” meet and greet featuring founder Rachel Roff.

She’ll discuss all things beauty, business and skincare.

Roff began working at a medical spa as a laser technician, when she discovered the lack of services available for treating darker skin tones. She started Urban Skin Solutions Medspa and Laser Center in 2006 in Charlotte.

She launched Urban Skin Rx Clinical Skin Care Collection in 2010.

The event takes place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at Ulta Beauty Stonecrest Ballantyne. The first 20 guests will receive a $20 Ulta Beauty gift card. Other guests will receive samples of Urban Skin Rx Cleansing Bars and Pumpkin Masks while supplies last.

Visit www.urbanskinrx.com for details.