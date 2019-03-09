Get Your Rear in Gear backs colon cancer support programs

CHARLOTTE – The Colon Cancer Coalition recently awarded Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation a $75,000 grant to fund colonoscopy screenings, patient living expenses, colon cancer rehabilitation and wellness services for low-income colorectal cancer patients.

“Novant Health oncologists are diagnosing more colorectal cancers among patients under 50, many of whom are uninsured,” said Maria Kuklinski-Long, Novant Health prevention, education and early detection manager. “The Colon Cancer Coalition has stepped up to fund colonoscopy screenings to assist those most in need and help save lives.”

The grant is made possible through funding from the Get Your Rear in Gear – Charlotte 5K.

Such funding has provided vital services for more than 2,600 colorectal cancer patients in the Charlotte region since 2011.

Registration is open for this year’s GYRIG 5K Run/Walk & Kids’ Fun Run, held March 30 at Independence Park. Visit coloncancercoalition.org/charlotte for details.