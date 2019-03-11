Freedom Boat Club expands fleet

CORNELIUS – Freedom Boat Club Lake Norman and Lake Wylie has added 15 new boats to its fleet, bringing the total to 42 between the two locations.

The fleet includes 27 fishing boats, surf boats, pontoon boats and deck boats.

“The opportunity to enjoy the boating lifestyle through affordable club membership continues to grow and gain traction,” said Jeff Weir, franchise co-owner.

Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Freedom Boat Club No. 1 in the recreation business category in the overall 2019 Franchise 500 List.

Visit www.freedomboatclublkn.com for details.