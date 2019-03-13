Foundry Commercial adds senior vice president

Cody Sundberg

CHARLOTTE – Foundry Commercial added Cody Sundberg as senior vice president.

He recently moved to Charlotte from Chicago, where he worked for more than 14 years as a commercial real estate broker. His primary focus in Charlotte will be advisory and leasing services to institutional investors and office property owners.

Sundberg served as senior vice president of Zeller Realty Group, where he led leasing efforts for a portfolio of more than 3 million square feet. He is a member of the Charlotte Regional Commercial Board of Realtors.

Prior to becoming a broker, Cody played professional golf.