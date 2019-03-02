Elizabeth Smart to speak at Junior League luncheon

CHARLOTTE – Child abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart will serve as the keynote speaker at the Junior League of Charlotte’s second annual JLC Working Lunch.

Since her nine-month abduction, beginning in June 2002, Smart has advocated for change related to child abduction, recovery programs and national legislation.

She’ll speak about her book, “Where There’s Hope,” as well as overcoming trauma, finding the strength to move on and reclaiming one’s life.

“The Junior League of Charlotte has long-advocated for child safety,” JLC President Alicia Morris-Rudd said. “Elizabeth’s inspiring message aligns perfectly with the Junior League’s mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.”

The lunch starts at noon April 29 at the Le Méridien Charlotte, 555 S. McDowell St.

General admission tickets cost $75. VIP tickets cost $125, which include a meet and greet with Smart at 11:30 a.m., along with a copy of her book.

Visit www.jlcharlotte.org/spring-fundraiser-jlc-working-lunch/ for tickets.