Earth Fare celebrates updated SouthPark store

CHARLOTTE – Earth Fare held a grand reopening March 16 at its newly updated SouthPark store.

Inside is the new SouthPark Bar and Grill, which features wine and local beer on tap, as well as bites that include made in-house pimento cheese, flatbreads, grass-fed burgers and the plant-based Beyond Burger.

The store has an improved layout, new décor and hundreds of new natural and organic items.

Earth Fare has also expanded its line of 1,000-plus private brand food products sourced from non-GMO ingredients.

The SouthPark Earth Fare, located at 721 Governor Morrison St., opened its doors in August 2007.

The chain opened new locations in Steele Creek in January and Fort Mill in October 2018. It has also renovated stores in Huntersville and Rock Hill.