Duke Energy increases solar power output

Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president, said his company continues to connect more solar to the North Carolina energy grid and promote new customer programs. Photo courtesy of Duke Energy

CHARLOTTE – Annual solar energy production in North Carolina jumped 36 percent in 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, placing North Carolina as the No. 2 solar-producing state.

EIA reported North Carolina produced 7.2 million megawatt-hours of solar generation. North Carolina was third in the nation for connecting new solar projects in 2018.

In North Carolina, Duke Energy owns and operates more than 35 solar facilities and has invested more than $1 billion in renewable energy.

Its $62 million solar rebate program for residential, commercial and nonprofit customers in North Carolina has helped 3,000 customers go solar in its first two years.

Duke Energy connected more than 500 megawatts of new solar capacity in 2018.