Divorce expert releases book for married couples

CHARLOTTE – Jennifer Hurvitz, author of the best-selling self-help book, “One Happy Divorce: Hold the Bulls#!t,” has released her second book, “woulda. coulda. shoulda,” a divorce coach’s guide to staying married.

Well-known for her humor and candor about all things divorce and relationships, Hurvitz is also the voice behind the popular “Doing Divorce Right” podcast and author of the blog, The Truth Hurvitz.

Her new book, released through Warren Publishing, takes a different approach, instead focusing on married couples who want to stay married. Sharing personal experiences and laugh-out-loud insights from her own divorce journey, Hurvitz paints an honest picture of what it’s like to be divorced and tips for how to avoid it.

“I’m a relationship expert, best-selling author, and a ‘happily’ divorced mom of two healthy, well-adjusted teenaged boys, so I bet you’re wondering why the heck I’d write this book,” Hurvitz said. “Well, it’s simple. I messed up! And now it’s my job to stop others from doing the same.”

Hurvitz started her dating and relationship blog, The Truth Hurvitz, after she and her husband separated. The blog became an overnight success, even garnering attention from an LA agency that approached her for a sitcom about her family. The pilot for the series, written by Hurvitz, went on to win Best Television Episode Screenplay at the Atlanta Comedy Film Festival. Her best-selling book, ”One Happy Divorce,” soon followed.

“After my divorce, I felt lost and alone,” Hurvitz said. “But ironically enough, I always had one person by my side … my ex. I learned that divorced couples actually can be kind to each other, but it takes work. You just have to check your egos at the door and put your kids first.”

Next came the podcast and a successful divorce and relationship coaching business, followed by her latest book, which she hopes will “change a few minds and save a few marriages.”

“As a divorce attorney/coach, I know what people go through in a contested divorce,” said Jason Levoy, “The Divorce Resource Guy.” “Jennifer went through a divorce and knows what it’s like on the other side. Her advice and insight to getting divorced and living a post-divorce life will help you make the best decisions. [woulda. coulda. shoulda. is] a must-read if you are contemplating divorce.”

About Jennifer Hurvitz

Happily divorced since 2014, Jennifer lives in Charlotte with her two teenage boys. Visit www.jenniferhurvitz.com to learn more about Hurvitz. Her book, “woulda. coulda. Shoulda,” is available at www.warrenpublishing.net, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, or wherever books are sold.