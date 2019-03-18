Dining Scores (March 8-14)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants March 8 to 14:

Lowest Scores

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 6100 Fairview Road – 90

Violations include: Employee didn’t wash hands between glove uses; par cook lamb balls were stored over ready-to-eat steak roll-ups and produce; interior of ice machine had heavy mold buildup; vegetable soup & rice weren’t held hot enough; and sliced tomatoes & cooked vegetables weren’t held cold enough.

• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 90

Violations include: Employee stored drink on prep table; employee cut bread to be toasted with bare hand; packages of food stored on ground in front of – hand-washing sink; unwashed produce, raw fish & raw shell eggs were stored over ready-to-eat foods; can opener, slicer & drink container were soiled with food debris; and pork belly, dumpling & egg rolls weren’t stored cold enough.

28209

• Good Food, 1701 Montford Drive – 98.5

• Mellow Mushroom, 2820 Selwyn Ave. – 96

• SouthPark Grill, 4300 Congress St. – 95

• The Turnhouse Grille, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 97.5

28210

• JC Tacos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 93

• Jimmy John’s, 8912 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Just Fresh, 5900 Quail Hollow Road – 96

• Park Place Restaurant, – 10517 Park Road – 95

• Rusty Bucket, 4810 Ashley Park Lane – 95

• Taco Mac, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 95.5

• Whole Foods market prepared foods, 6610 Fairview Road – 94

28211

• Gusto SouthPark, 4400 Sharon Road – 95.5

• Hunan Express, 901 N. Wendover Road – 97

• New Wrap Order, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98

• New Wrap Order 2, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Tacos Rick-O, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95

• The Improper Pig, 110 S. Sharon Amity Road – 97

28226

• Barrington’s, 7822 Fairview Road – 96.5

• Bonchon, 8318 Pineville-Matthews Road – 97.5

• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• The Lodge, 7725 Colony Road – 93.5

• Zoe’s Kitchen, 7631 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93.5

28270

• Famous Toastery, 1640 Sardis Road N. – 98

• Global Cafe, 5800 Sardis Road – 98

• New Zealand Cafe, 1717 Sardis Road N. – 95



28277

• Big View Diner, 16637 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Curry ‘N’ More, 8624 Camfield St. – 93

• Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 96

• JJ’s Red Hots, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 94

• McAlisters Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5

• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5

• Mickey & Mooch-The Other Joint, 8128 Providence Road – 94.5

• Miro Spanish Grille, 12239 N Community House Road – 96

• On The Border, 10710 Providence Road – 95.5

• Sprouts Farmers Market Deli15121 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 94.5

• Verde Ballantyne, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – – 98.5

• The Wok, 11508 Providence Road – 96

• Zinicola, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5