Dining Scores (Feb. 15-21)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants Feb. 15 to 21:

Lowest Scores

• 7-Eleven, 5200 Piper Station Drive – 90

Violations include: Containers were stored in front of hand-washing sink; santizer was empty at sink; Gehl’s cheese wasn’t held hot enough; individually wrapped and packaged hot dog buns weren’t labeled properly; front shield was missing from hot dog roller; and floor of storage area, walk-in cooler and freezer accumulated debris and soil.

28209

• Amelie’s Park Road, 4321 Park Road – 98.5

• Greystone Restaurant, 3039 South Blvd. – 96

• Mugs, 5126 Park Road – 97.5

• The Steak N Hoagie Shop, 3401 South Blvd. – 98.5

28210

• Edible Arrangements, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 97

• Freshii, 4625 Piedmont Row Drive – 97

• Harris Teeter Juice Bar, 8538 Park Road – 98.5

• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Road – 98.5

• Panda Express, 101 Seneca Place – 98.5

• Park 51 Cafe, 10703 Park Road – 95

• Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina, 8400 Park Road – 98

• Tienda Mexicali, 10403 Park Road – 96

28211

• Catering by Tara, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Cordre, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 98.5

• Gyro Man, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 93

• Harris Teeter deli, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5

• Harris Teeter produce, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98

• IHOP, 336 S. Sharon Amity Road – 94

• Libretto’s Pizza, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 94

• Nori Japan, 4400 Sharon Road – 93

• Park Central Cafe, 2101 Rexford Road – 97

• Subway, 901 N. Wendover Road – 97

• Sushi Guru, 6601 Morrison Blvd. – 94

• Tandur Indian Kitchen, 721 Governor Morrison St. – 95.5

• Wolfman Pizza 106 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95

28226

• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• Dunkin Donuts, 7845 Colony Road – 96.5

• Groucho’s Deli,, 5110 Park Road – 97

• Jade Dragon, 7741 Colony Road – 94

• Skrimp Shack, 8328 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98.5

28270

• Walmart deli/bakery, 1830 Galleria Blvd. – 97

28277

• 7-Eleven, 10806 Providence Road – 95.5

• Amazing Wok, 16049 Johnston Road – 94

• Another Broken Egg Cafe, 11324 N. Community House Road – 97

• The Blue Taj, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 95.5

• Chopt Creative Salad, 8022 Providence Road – 95.5

• Civetta, 7828 Rea Road – 95

• Desano Pizza, 7315 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95

• Earth Fare food service, 12235 N. Community House Road – 95.5

• Einstein Bros Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 93.5

• Eurest at Metlife Coffee Bar, 11225 N. Community House Drive – 97

• Fox and Hound, 15235 John J Delaney Drive – 95.5

• Harris Teeter market, 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 98.5

• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 95.5

• IHOP, 5335 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 96

• Inizio Pizza Napoletana, 10620 Providence Road – 98

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 94.5

• Metlife Cafe, 11225 N. Community House Road – 96

• Starbucks Coffee, 5361 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 99

• Starbucks Coffee, 13855 Conlan Circle – 98

• TPC Piper Glen Grill and Cafe, 4300 Piper Glen Drive – 94