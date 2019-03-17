DICK’S Sporting Goods hiring for new Pineville store

PINEVILLE – DICK’S Sporting Goods expects to hire 86 full-time and part-time employees for a DICK’S Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy store opening in May at Carolina Place Mall.

The store will feature athletic, golf, outdoor apparel, footwear and gear.

Ideal candidates will draw on their personal experiences and knowledge to guide, inform, equip and inspire athletes. Staff will benefit from competitive pay and store discounts.

DICK’S and Golf Galaxy will host a three-day weekend of grand opening festivities with giveaways and special appearances. Details will be announced in a few weeks.

Visit www.dickssportinggoods.jobs for details.