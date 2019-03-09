David Weekley Homes extends Ring in Big Savings promotion

CHARLOTTE – David Weekley Homes is extending incentives on move-in ready, or ready soon, homes in the Charlotte area during its Ring in Big Savings event to April 30.

The promotion offers homebuyers up to a $20,000 home discount when they select a David Weekley quick move-in home.

Homebuyers will receive a $10,000 home discount on select homes in the Massey community, a $15,000 home discount on select homes in Belton Street and a $20,000 home discount on select homes in Carson, Eden Hall and Fullwood Station. David Weekley Homes is building in nine communities throughout the area with prices ranging from the $250,000s to $1 million-plus. Floor plans range from 1,200 to 5,600 square feet.

Call 704-817-0030 for details.