Credit union promotes executive VP

FORT MILL – Sharonview Federal Credit Union has promoted Ricky Otey to executive vice president, an expansion of his existing role as chief operating officer.

His responsibilities include leading and influencing operations, culture and strategic leadership of Sharonview.

“As a respected financial industry leader for over 30 years, Ricky’s leadership and commitment has made Sharonview a stronger organization,” CEO Bill Partin said. “Ricky has proven to be a role model in inspiring and motivating team members and partners at all levels across the organization to foster a culture of collaboration, collegiality and teamwork.”

