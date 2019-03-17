Credit union launches new credit card

Fort Mill S.C. – Sharonview Federal Credit Union has launched its third credit card, the Visa Signature Credit Card.

Members can enjoy bigger rewards for everyday purchases and no annual fee.

The card offers the same benefits as the Unlimited Rewards Credit Card and Affordable Rate Credit Card. Additional benefits include two points per $1 spent reward program and an exclusive Visa Signature Concierge.

“At Sharonview, we always aim to meet the needs of our members while providing exceptional service to improve their financial standings,” President/CEO Bill Partin said. “With the addition of this card, we are able to offer even more options to our wide range of members.”

Call 704-969-6700 or 800-462-4421 to learn more about membership.