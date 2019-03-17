CoStar Group rewards Charlotte firms, brokers

CHARLOTTE – CoStar Group recognized 10 firms and 20 brokers in Charlotte who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial property sales and leads through the data/analytics leader’s Power Broker Awards.

Top performers based on deals closed are as follows:

• Top Leasing Firms: CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Foundry Commercial, JLL and Savills Studley

• Top Sales Firms: Berkeley Capital Advisors, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield | Multifamily Advisory Group, HFF and Newmark Knight Frank.

• Top Office Leasing Brokers: Campbell Walker, Lincoln Harris; John Christenbury, Cushman & Wakefield; Karah Stumler, Foundry Commercial; Mark Ayers, Savills Studley; and Zach McLaren, Cushman & Wakefield.

• Top Retail Leasing Brokers: Josh M. Beaver, The Nichols Company; Julie O’Donnell, Foundry Commercial; Paula Saunders, New South Properties of the Carolinas; Stanford Garnett, Collett & Associates; and Will Whitley, New South Properties of the Carolinas.

• Top Industrial Leasing Brokers: Brad Cherry, JLL; Douglas Faris, Binswanger; Jordan Quinn, JLL; Mark Ayers, Savills Studley; and Shaun Kirchin, Binswanger.

• Top Sales Brokers: Chris Lingerfelt, HFF; Jordan McCarley, Cushman & Wakefield Multifamily Advisory Group; Marc G. Robinson, Cushman & Wakefield Multifamily Advisory Group; Ryan D. Clutter, HFF; and Watson Bryant, Cushman & Wakefield Multifamily Advisory Group.

Visit www.CoStarPowerBrokers.com for a complete list of CoStar Power Broker Award winners for all markets.